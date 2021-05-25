Tim Horton's Antigonish
Pictou County RCMP charge Motorist with Impaired Driving and under the Health Protection Act

Pictou County RCMP have laid charges for impaired driving and under the Health Protection Act over the weekend.  Police say just before 9 Saturday morning, RCMP stopped a car on Highway 104 near Mount Thom.  Police allege the driver had a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.  A 29-year-old man has been charged with operating a conveyance while impaired by alcohol.   The man also been charged under the Health Protection Act for non-essential travel outside their municipality. Police allege the motorist is from Halifax.