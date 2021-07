At around approximately 10:30 this morning, Pictou County District RCMP intercepted a vehicle travelling 175 km/hr on Highway 104 near New Glasgow. Police charged the 19 year old driver with stunting and faces a fine of $2,422.50, six points on their license, and an immediate 7 day license suspension. Police impounded the vehicle.

