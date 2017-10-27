Pictou County RCMP Conduct Safety Blitz
Through the day Wednesday, the Pictou County RCMP and other agencies executed a Road Safety Blitz within the county. The focus was on vehicle mechanical safety and driver behaviour that put the public at risk.
Officers looked for a range of offences, including seatbelt compliance, tire conditions, vehicle inspections and windshield conditions. During the day long blitz 925 vehicles were checked, 30 tickets and 9 warnings for various offences were issued. 7 vehicles were removed from the road and towed as they were found to be unsafe.
The goal of these checkpoints is to educate the drivers about road safety, and their responsibilities as drivers.