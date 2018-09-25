Pictou County RCMP lay Impaired Driving charges from Two Weekend Incidents

Pictou County RCMP arrested two motorists for impaired driving over the weekend.

Police say shortly before midnight Saturday, a officer stopped a car that was clocked at 167 kilometres an hour on Highway 104 in Pine Tree. Noticing signs of impairment, the officer took the driver for a breath test. RCMP later charged a 41-year-old Antigonish man with Stunting, Impaired Driving and Driving Over the Legal Limit. The car was also seized and his driver’s license was suspended. He is to appear in court on the charges on December 17th.

On Sunday evening just after 6:30, RCMP responded to a two vehicle crash in Sutherlands River. A car was crossing Highway 4 on Shore Road and struck another vehicle that was already on the highway. Police later arrested a 29-year-old Stellarton man on charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Refusal to Provide Breath Samples and charges under the Motor Vehicle Act. A court appearance is scheduled for November 19th. No one was hurt.