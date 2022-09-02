Pictou County RCMP Officer Charged with Assault and Choking

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) laid two charges against a member of the RCMP.

On February 21st, the Pictou County District RCMP became aware of an on-duty excessive use of force allegation made against Cpl. Mark Kellock, who’s posted to Pictou County District. Police immediately referred the matter to SIRT, which completed an independent investigation.

Kellock faces one charge of assault and one charge of choking . He’s scheduled to appear at Pictou Provincial Court on September 26th.

A release from the RCMP states the criminal charges are alarming and that they take such incidents seriously. Kellock, who’s been an RCMP member for 29 years, is currently on administrative duties. His duty status is under review pending an internal code of conduct investigation and the court process.