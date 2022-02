With the twinning of Highway 104 underway, Pictou County Council has voted to rename two stretches of road in Kenzieville, as a new interchange is being built in Barney’s River.

A 1 kilometer section of road from the junction of Trunk 4 to the end of the Cul-de-Sac will now be called West Middle Brook Road.

Another 1 kilometer section – currently part of Highway 104, that will be replaced by the new twinned section – will be called Bannerman Way.