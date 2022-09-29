Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Pictou County Residents: Waste collection regularly scheduled to take place on Friday September 30th will occur on all roads that can be accessed by the large collection vehicles.
Residents will be able to set out double the amount of materials on their next regularly scheduled collection day as well.
The Pictou County Solid Waste Office will be closed on Friday in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This entry was posted in Government Cancellations on .