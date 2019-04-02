Pictou County Reviews Municipal Grants Policies

Pictou County will be doing a revamp of its policies concerning municipal grants. At last night’s meeting of council, CAO Brian Cullen outlined what current rules are in place, and the changes made at the provincial level concerning grants. The biggest change to the Municipal Act is a broadening of where councils can spend grant money – from a specific list of what’s eligible to a broader criteria that gives local governments more power to decide how to allocate funds. In two weeks, the financial services committee will begin debate over what guidelines should be included under new rules, with the aim of bringing back a draft policy for the full council to vote on.