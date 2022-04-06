Pictou County Road Renamed for late resident Nancy Lockhart

A road in Pictou County has been renamed for a resident who recently passed away. Following a petition submitted by residents of the Pump Road, council voted to change its name to Nancys Way, after Nancy Lockhart.

Lockhart for many years lobbied to have the private road taken under the county’s stewardship, after the pump for the town of Westville – which the road was named for – was decommissioned many years ago.

County Councilor David Parker says that Nancys Way honours Lockhart’s efforts to improve her community. Plus, as a side benefit, it will prevent the occasional confusion with the Pump House Road near Granton.