Pictou County Roads to be upgraded Under Highway Improvement Plan

The Houston Government unveiled its nearly $1 billion Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan last week, an initiative that will modernize roads in Pictou, making travel safer and more reliable.

Work will involve the repaving of a number of asphalt roads as well a number of gravel road projects.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, paving projects along Trunk 6, Route 376, Dan Fraser Road, Douglas Road, Tanner Hill Road, River John Road and Hedgeville Road are scheduled to be completed.

Gravel roads slated for completion include Barron Road, Brookland Road, Factory Road, Four Mile Brook Road, Glen East Road, Lime Rock Road, MacKeen Road, Pictou Island Road, West River East Side Road, Wharf Road, Priests Road, MacKay Road and Murphy Road.

The government has also committed to replacing the Haliburton Cemetery Culvert along Trunk 6.

“We understand well that all communities should feel that their public infrastructure is safe and reliable,” said MLA Karla MacFarlane. “I’m looking forward to seeing this much-needed maintenance begin and very proud that the Houston government is continuing to invest in our rural communities.”