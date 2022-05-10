Pictou County Roots For Youth Receives $100,000 from the Province

Pictou County Roots for Youth Society is one of seven youth centres in Nova Scotia to receive $100,000 from the provincial government.

Pictou County Roots for Youth Society executive director DevonLynne Mirkovic-Riley said the organization supports youths 16-24 years old, with a main focus of ending youth homelessness in the county. Operations include eight beds in the emergency youth shelter known as the “Roots House,” three beds in the female transition house called the “Aspen House,” and also a newly opened administration office known as “The Nest,” which includes the Sprout Outreach Program for new and current youth clients.

A release from the society states the new funding ensures these programs remain in operation and continue to increase the likelihood of youth ending their current experience with homelessness.