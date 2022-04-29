Pictou County Rural Internet Project has First Internet Tower Up

The Pictou County Rural Internet project’s first wireless internet tower is now up and located at the Municipality of Pictou County building.

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker said the plan is to have the rest of the wireless operation,

with 14 or 15 towers total, completed by the end of September. He said they have most of the sites picked for the towers, with one or two still needing some contracts signed.

The county will sell the wireless directly to customers instead of going though other internet service providers. Parker said the towers won’t reach everyone but they are putting them in spots where people have no service at all.

As for high speed wired internet to homes, Parker said it is coming along as well and they hope to have phase one complete by the fall.