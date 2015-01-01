Pictou County Scotians Forfeit Wins after Nova Scotia Junior Hockey Leagues finds Team had an Ineligible Player on its Roser

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League has imposed penalties on the Pictou County Scotians after officials say they unearthed compelling evidence suggesting the team had an ineligible player on their roster.

The league states it found the Scotians had listed the ineligible player on their scoresheet in eleven games. As a result, points earned by the Scotians in games on October 8th, 13th and 27th and November 5th, 11th, 12th, 19th and 24th have been nullified. Those games have been officially recognized as forfeits, with opponents awarded two points per game. That means an additional two wins for the South Shore Lumberjacks, and one win apiece for the Eskasoni Junior Eagles, Brookfield Elks, Membertou Junior Miners, Valley Maple Leafs, East Hants Penguins and Capstone Colts.

The Scotians’ head coach will also serve a five game suspension.