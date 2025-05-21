Pictou County Site Identified as a Possible Location for Uranium Mining; Warden Robert Parker calls for a Balance between Progress and Protecting the Environment and Property

A local warden is calling for a balance between moving the province forward and protecting things like the environment and people’s property.

The government of Nova Scotia repealed legislation banning uranium exploration and mining effective March 26. Last week, the province announced the addition of four more minerals to its critical minerals list, including uranium. The province also issued a request for proposals for uranium exploration for three sites, including near Louisville in Pictou County.

Municipality of Pictou County Warden Robert Parker said council received a letter from Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr in January, asking for support for the government’s plans for mineral exploration. Parker said the municipality couldn’t do that, adding neither did most municipalities.

He said the RFP announcement wasn’t unexpected because the premier made it clear he wanted to get municipalities on the go for exploration.

Businesses looking to apply for the uranium exploration RFPs must do so by June 11. Parker says he feels it would be a mistake to push this through quickly without giving people time to gain the required knowledge on the subject. He said he feels there has to be a balance between protecting things like local properties and the environment, and the wish to move the province ahead.