From Pictou County Solid Waste: Due to a severe weather alert forecasting significant snowfall, the makeup waste collection scheduled for Saturday, December 21st to cover Christmas Day, has been cancelled.
Residents may place double the usual amount of waste out for pickup on their next regularly scheduled collection day, Wednesday, January 8.
Dec 20, 2024
