Pictou County Supports Recommendations for extending Workers Compensation Protections for Firefighters

Pictou County is putting its support behind recommendations to expand Workers Compensation protections for firefighters. Currently, six types of cancer are presumed to be work-related for firefighters, and therefore entitled to benefits. In the last few months, the province and the Worker’s Compensation Board have consulted with fire services, who have suggested adding another dozen or so cancers to that list. The Fire Liaison Committee asked Pictou County council to write a letter to the Minister of Labour urging government to adopt the recommendation, and council voted to write that letter.