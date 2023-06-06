Pictou County to Establish Two New Funds to Assist Groups and Individuals

Pictou County is setting up two new funds to aid groups and individuals in the community.

Council passed a motion to set a policy for a Community Connectivity Fund, which will start in the next fiscal year. It will be available to non-profit, charitable, and community organizations, and will focus on building or renovation projects for community halls and recreation fields. Council is also setting up a Go Play Fund, to help low income children stay active by covering the cost of sports equipment and/or league sign up fees.

County CAO Brian Cullen says details on how to apply for the Go Play Fund will be available by the end of the month, as well as details on how to contribute to the fund. Warden Robert Parker says the County will match all contributions made in the first month, to a maximum of two thousand dollars.