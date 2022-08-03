Pictou County to Fund School Backpack Programs

Pictou County Council has agreed to fund school backpack programs that feed hungry children in the county.

County staff gathered numbers on how many students from rural areas attend county schools, and developed a funding formula based on that number, plus a base grant of $500 for schools entirely within the county, along with North Nova Education Centre. The amounts range between $150 and $1,100. Some councilors noted that there are some schools that don’t specifically have a backpack program, but help aid hungry children in other ways, and that the funding would go towards those programs as well.

This money is in addition to the money given to school breakfast programs, and will be reviewed before the next budget year