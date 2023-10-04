Pictou County to Pay More for Upgrading three J-Class Roads

The rising cost of paving means Pictou County council has to dig a little deeper into their piggy bank.

Council has a cost-sharing agreement with the province on paving J-class roads, and if the cost of a project goes more than ten percent over-budget, council has to approve the new dollar figure.

Three paving projects came up for review – Second Avenue, now $28,500; Hattie Lane at $113,000; and New Row at $284,000. In total, the three projects are about $65,000 over the original costs.

Council voted to approve the new amounts.