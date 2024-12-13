Pictou County Transit Authority Receives Federal Support

Central Nova MP and federal housing minister Sean Fraser and New Glasgow Mayor and Pictou County Transit Authority chair Nancy Dicks have announced funding for rural transit programs across the province.

For Pictou County Transit, the pair announced $136,761 in funding which was used to purchase a vehicle over the summer to help expand service to Trenton, Westville, Pictou, and Pictou Landing First nation.

Mayor Dicks said the expansion has been going for the last six months and steadily growing.

Fraser also announced the Pictou County Transit Authority will receive $717,030 over 10 years from 2026 to 2036 to help advance improvements to the transit system. The funding is conditional on the community submitting capital plans and signing funding agreements.

The funding announcements also included $133,876 in federal funding for the purchase of two hybrid vehicles and one electric vehicle to expand the dial-a-ride service in the Municipality of the County of Victoria.