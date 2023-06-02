Pictou County Transit Eyes an Expansion

Pictou County Transit is in discussions about expanding its services.

Danny MacGillivray, manager for Pictou County transit, said they are in talks with the Municipality of the County of Pictou, Pictou Landing First Nation, and the towns of Westville, Pictou, and Trenton with the hope of expanding services to those communities by April of next year.

In order to accommodate the expansion, MacGillivray said they will have to increase their fleet of vehicles, which he says is already underway. He said they received funding from the federal and provincial governments through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund for the purchase of two new busses.

MacGillivray noted there has been some confusion in the past about the difference between CHAD Transit and Pictou County transit. He noted CHAD Transit is a door-to-door on-demand service while PCT is a one-hour loop between Stellarton and New Glasgow running Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m..