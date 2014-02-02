Pictou County Transit given approval to add a 20-Passenger Vehicle to its Fleet

The Utility and Review Board has given Pictou County Transit the green light to add a 20-passenger vehicle to its fleet.

Pictou County Transit applied to the UARB last month to amend its motor carrier license to add the vehicle. The application was considered by the board in a hearing March 8th.

In its decision, the board set down a number of conditions in agreeing to the application, including confirmation of vehicle’s make, model year and seat capacity; a certificate of insurance and that an inspector has found it to be mechanically fit.