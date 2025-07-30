Pictou County Transit seek input from Residents on Changes to its Routes

Pictou County Transit is asking for public input on changes to its routes.

The PCT website states the planned changes include a redesign of the expansion route, with minor changes to the main route, with the goal of making it easier to take the bus between various communities within Pictou County.

Marg MacIntosh, manager of Pictou County Transit, said they want feedback to make the service more convenient and optimized for riders.

PCT is running an online open survey from July 28 to August 10, and people can win up to $200 in prizes for filling one out. People can also attend a community pop-up event on Thursday, July 31 at the Aberdeen Business Centre in New Glasgow, from 3 to 5:30 p.m