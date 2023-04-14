Pictou County United Way Surpasses Fund-Raising Target in 2022 Campaign

A local arm of the United Way broke its fundraising record once again.

The Pictou County United Way raised $426,068 though its 2022 Annual Campaign, making it the best such fundraiser to date. A release from the PCUW stated all funds are reinvested back into the community.

United Way of Pictou County’s new Executive Director, Darcy MacDonald, who took on the job last May, said the campaign goal for the year was $400,000, adding the goal is usually $315,000. Post Tropical Storm Fiona delayed the start of this year’s campaign by almost five weeks, so it ran from the End of October until the end of December. Even with the delay, MacDonald said the campaign was a huge success.

The United Way Board of Directors were able to approve funding for 48 programs, in conjunction with the previously approved $300,000, three-year food security investment put in place in 2021. Groups that consistently receive funding include Big Brothers-Big Sisters and CHAD Transit.

Groups offering funding included Medavie at $25,000, along with the continued support from The Sobeys Foundation, Emera, TD, and Michelin North America, who had its best ever workplace campaign, raising over $66,000.