Pictou County Warden Open to Options on Funding Fire Departments

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says the municipality is trying to be fair on funding to fire departments.

Council passed its budget Monday night, setting tax and fire rates. There was a protest at the muncipality’s office earlier this month by volunteer firefighters on council’s plans to resolve the issue. Three councillors voted against the fire rate schedule at Monday’s meeting to protest over how they believe council has acted without proper consultations or following proper procedures.

Parker says some fire departments in the county are underfunded and that’s due to the formula for fire rates is based solely on assessment.

Parker says the county plans to hire a fire coordinator to work with the fire departments. Parker says the funding formula is not set in stone; he’s open to discussing other potential options with the fire departments.