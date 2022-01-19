Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says a Number of Factors are Measured for Building Sidewalks

Municipality of Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says there are many factors to consider when building sidewalks, including safety.

Pedestrian safety is a priority, but project costs, future development, and funding partners are also taken into consideration when the MOPC considers any project.

MOPC Council voted 6 to 5 to table a tender for a design of sidewalks in the Plymouth area so it could determine through an additional study if they would be well used by pedestrians. However, Parker said, what wasn’t mentioned at the meeting were other factors that include the cost of extra infrastructure work to accommodate provincial highways and the interest in having other municipalities and the province partner in the project.

Parker said, typically, the cost of building sidewalks this length would be about $200,000, but the exits from the provincial highway complicate the design that requires it to include concrete islands, traffic lights, and a new independent bridge across MacLellan’s Brook. This work was estimated to cost about $700,000 a few years ago but now that could be closer to $1 million.

He said Council also needs to consider other project requests such as a sidewalk from the Pictou County Wellness Centre and to the Highland Square Mall. This is another complicated sidewalk project that could be a similar expense because it also involves working with a provincial highway overpass.

The Municipality of Pictou County has had little success in finding funding partners for these projects, said the warden. In an area that involves users from two neighbouring municipalities, there needs to be some level of assistance from them, even though the project is physically in the rural municipality.

The Province of Nova Scotia is the owner of the highway infrastructure and needs to be a financial partner. It also needs to be a partner from an engineering point of view, as it could redesign that entire dangerous strip of the road a few years after the MOPC spends $1 million on a sidewalk.