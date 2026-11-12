Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says Council Disagrees with Proposal from New Glasgow on Utilizing the Riverview Adult Residential Centre

Municipality of Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says council disagrees with a proposal by another municipality regarding the use of a residential centre.

Earlier this year, the town of New Glasgow sent a proposal to other Pictou County municipalities suggesting the Riverview Adult Residential Centre in Riverton – owned by the six local municipalities – as the site for a new program for those requiring mental health & addiction services. During the most recent regular meeting of Pictou County Council, Warden Robert Parker said council discussed the matter.

Parker said he understands the Riverview facility would not be available for at least two years, adding Pictou County council is moving toward a formal response to the Town of New Glasgow. Parker also noted he is on the board for Northstar Shelter and Support Services, formerly Viola’s Place, an emergency homeless shelter in New Glasgow, set to shut down by the end of the year after the province announced it will ending funding for the facility.