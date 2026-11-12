Listen Live

Listen Live

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says Council Disagrees with Proposal from New Glasgow on Utilizing the Riverview Adult Residential Centre

Nov 12, 2026 | Local News

Municipality of Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says council disagrees with a proposal by another municipality regarding the use of a residential centre.

Robert Parker

Earlier this year, the town of New Glasgow sent a proposal to other Pictou County municipalities suggesting the Riverview Adult Residential Centre in Riverton – owned by the six local municipalities – as the site for a new program for those requiring mental health & addiction services. During the most recent regular meeting of Pictou County Council, Warden Robert Parker said council discussed the matter.

 

Parker said he understands the Riverview facility would not be available for at least two years, adding Pictou County council is moving toward a formal response to the Town of New Glasgow. Parker also noted he is on the board for Northstar Shelter and Support Services, formerly Viola’s Place, an emergency homeless shelter in New Glasgow, set to shut down by the end of the year after the province announced it will ending funding for the facility.

Other Local News Stories

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser hosts Budget Roundtable with Arts Groups

Nov 13, 2026

Earlier this week, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser hosted an informal roundtable with local artists and organizations supporting artists,  to talk about some of the support for artists in Budget 2026. The roundtable took place at the Creative Pictou County Studio at the...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.