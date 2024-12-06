Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says Council Will Discuss Goals for their Term in the New Year

Newly returned Picotu County Warden Robert Parker said council will hold a meeting early in the New Year to discuss goals for the rest of their term.
Parker noted council has some new faces who were out campaigning and listening to residents prior to the Municipal Election in October. Parker, who was acclaimed, said some of the messages picked up from the public will help guide council over the next four years
One of the ongoing project is the Municipality of Picotu County Network, with Parker noting there are a lot of people in the county anxious to get hooked up. He also noted safety is a big, ongoing priority for the council.