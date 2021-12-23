Pictou County Warden says Broadband Project and Pace of New Construction among the highlights of 2021

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker said even with the difficulties experienced over the last 12

months, there were still some notable highlights in 2021. On top of work starting on the county’s broadband project, Parker pointed to the amount of new construction in the area, noting the county saw $44 million in new home and business construction, versus the normal $19-20 million.

Parker said county council worked hard with local fire departments on modernizing things on the business end and making sure each has enough funding to operate safely and protect citizens. He also said the design work is finished to get water and sewer to the Salem area. In terms of recreation, the county added a new pickleball facility and the county’s equipment loan program is ongoing.

Looking at next year, Parker said they are looking forward to seeing more wind turbines going up and they plan to hire an emergency measures coordinator for the area.