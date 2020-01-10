Pictou County Warden says High Speed Internet project, and Water and Sewer upgrades among the Highlights for 2019

There were a number of positives for Pictou County in 2019.

Municipality of Pictou County Warden Robert Parker said the county`s finances were strong and the gas tax from the federal government helped get the county`s high speed internet project started. he said they finished up some of their big water and sewer projects, adding the new recreation strategy is starting to pick up some traction along with the Pictou County Regional Enterprise Network.

With that said, Parker acknowledged they are dealing with the fallout of the situation with Northern Pulp.

Parker said the high speed internet project can help the county get jobs back in the area, noting they won`t get industry located in the rural parts of the county without high speed