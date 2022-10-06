Pictou County Warden says Municipality doing What they Can to Help following Fiona

It’s been nearly two weeks since Fiona ripped through Pictou County, and hundreds of

customers are still waiting to get their electricity restored. County Warden Robert Parker says everyone will need to be patient: staff have been working hard to find resources to help residents, but it’s proving to be extremely difficult.

Parker says the priorities for the county are to remove fallen trees and brush, and to help residents properly dispose of spoiled food. Parker says they are meeting with Regional Emergency Management on Thursday to see what the provincial state of emergency – called on Wednesday by John Lohr, the minister responsible for the EMO – can allow them to do.