Pictou County Warden Says Significant Number of Residents Stuck in their Homes from Snow Storm

Municipality of Pictou County Warden Robert Parker offered residents an update on local snow cleanup efforts Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, Parker stated a significant number of people in rural Pictou County are unable to leave their homes due to the storm, many with health challenges. Parker said once the roads are clear, they won’t be in bad shape, but the road cleaning is the hold up.

Parker said he wanted to let residents know road clearing is a provincial responsibility, noting the county only services a small number of residential roads. When asked for an ETA on when the county’s roads will be clear, he said he understands some people will be waiting until Friday.

Parker said he, deputy warden Wayne Murray, and EMO officials looked at possibly declaring a local state of emergency but were told it would not make a difference.

For those experiencing an emergency, the county advises them to call 911. Those with other needs are asked to contact the Pictou County office at 902-485-4311 for advice and help where possible. Residents are also asked to check on their neighbours.