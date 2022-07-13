Pictou County Weeks Crusher Make Two Picks in the Maritime Junior Hockey League Territorial Draft

The Maritime Junior Hockey League held its territorial draft this week.

Five teams, including the Pictou County Weeks Crushers, made the maximum of two selections this year. Four made one selection and will receive a compensation pick following the third round the entry draft. Three teams did not make a territorial selection and will receive compensation picks following rounds two and three.

The Crushers chose forward Cade Moser from Linacy and defenceman Dominic MacKenzie from Stellarton. Moser and MacKenzie both played with the Pictou County Weeks Majors Under 18 Team last season.

The Maritime Junior Hockey League will hold its entry draft Friday evening.