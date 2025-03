Pictou County Weeks Crushers forward Lucas Canning has captured the Maritime Junior Hockey League’s regular season scoring title.

The 20-year-old Stellarton native finished the 2024-25 campaign with 87 points in 48 games. Canning’s 53 goals is the most in a single season since 2006-07 when Summerside’s Mike MacIsaac had 54 goals and Amherst’s Andrew Sweetland had 56.

Canning had the longest goal streak in the league at 12 games from December 5th to January 25th, where he scored 22 goals.