Pictou County Weeks Crushers Hire Mike Danton as Head Coach

The Pictou County Weeks Crushers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League have a new head coach. He’s Mike Danton, a former NHL player with the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues. He also won a University Cup with the Saint Mary’s Huskies and played six professional seasons in Europe and North America as a player-coach. He earned a degree at Saint Mary’s in psychology and criminology. He’s now pursuing a Master’s degree at the University of New Brunswick in Sports Psychology