Pictou County Weeks Crushers of MHL announce Appointments to the Scouting Department

The Pictou County Weeks Crushers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League have announced a couple of appointments in its Scouting Department.

Matthew Crowell has been named the team’s Director of Scouting. Head Coach Garrett Lamke welcomed Crowell’s appointment says he has a great ability to evaluate talent, especially at the U18 level. Crowell joined the team last season.

Brandon Syms has been appointed Head Scout. Syms has held progressive coaching and development roles in the past several years including Head Coach, Skills Coach and Recuritment Staff for the U16 Prep Progam at Bishop’s College School in Quebec. He’s also worked with Rothesay Netherwood School and the Joneljim Cougars U15 Hockey Team. Lambke says Syms has a great eye for talent and compliments Crowell moving forward.