Pictou County Weeks Crushers Sold; Team to Remain in Pictou County

The Pictou County Weeks Crushers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League is changing hands. The league has announced that the team is being sold to Bruce Ryan, a Mulgrave native now living in Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador and Scott Burden, who is originally from Corner Brook but now living in Halifax.

The Weeks Hockey Organization has owned the team for the past 16 years. Burden and Ryan will take over the team at the end of the season. The Weeks’ family have committed to remain as the teams named sponsor and the owners have agreed to keep the team in Pictou County for the forseeable future.