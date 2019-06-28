Pictou County Wellness Centre hires Greg Smith as Chief Operating Officer

The Pictou County Wellness Centre has a new leader.

Greg Smith took over as the centre’s chief operating officer on June 17. Shannon MacInnis, chair

of the Pictou County Wellness Centre Build Authority, said they are happy to have found someone with all of the necessary credentials to fill the position.

Over the last 30 years, Smith used his background in sport and recreation in various endeavours, including serving as the executive vice president at Paramount Fine Foods and sport consultant with the Ontario Ministry of Tourism Recreation and Culture. He has a sport management diploma, a level three national coaching certificate, and various other certifications.

Smith said the eventual goal is for the facility to be at capacity, improve customer service, and continue to offer programming for residents.

He also volunteered with Enactus Canada and minor sports programs in Colchester County