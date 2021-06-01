Pictou County Wellness Centre Reaches Energy Savings Performance Contract with Johnson Controls

The board of Pictou County Wellness Centre has announced it entered into a Energy Savings

Performance Contract with Johnson Controls. The contract is designed to develop utility cost reduction recommendations and retrofits in conjunction with a Greenhouse Gas emissions reduction plan.

Wellness Centre Board Chair Jim Ryan, says he believes the project could result in environmental benefits while producing significant savings for the facility, adding new PCWC Chief Operating Officer, Graham MacNeil, and the Town of New Glasgow’s Climate Change & Sustainability Manager, Rachel Mitchell, will oversee the effort, which is scheduled to start in June.

The board also thanked facility staff for their efforts.