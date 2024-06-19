Listen Live

Pictou County Wellness Centre to host First Wellness Fair on June 23rd

Jun 19, 2024 | Local News

The Pictou County Wellness Centre is hosting its first Wellness Fair on Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Sobeys arena.

Jenna Gordon, sales and operations manager at the PCWC, said the facility started a rebrand back in 2023 focussed on wellness.

 

 

 

The Wellness fair will include a series of speakers the each dealing with a different section of the seven dimensions of wellness; mental, physical, social, financial, spiritual, environmental, and vocational.

The event will also include around 40 vendors from the area. Gordon said it is meant to be a family friendly event with something there for everyone.


