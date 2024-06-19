Pictou County Wellness Centre to host First Wellness Fair on June 23rd

The Pictou County Wellness Centre is hosting its first Wellness Fair on Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Sobeys arena.

Jenna Gordon, sales and operations manager at the PCWC, said the facility started a rebrand back in 2023 focussed on wellness.

The Wellness fair will include a series of speakers the each dealing with a different section of the seven dimensions of wellness; mental, physical, social, financial, spiritual, environmental, and vocational.

The event will also include around 40 vendors from the area. Gordon said it is meant to be a family friendly event with something there for everyone.