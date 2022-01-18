Pictou County Wellness Centre to undergo improvements to Reduce Energy Usage and Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The Pictou County Wellness Centre is getting an upgrade. In a release, facility officials say it has

approved and Energy Savings Performance Contract with Johnson Controls Incorporated.

The $2.9 million facelift is expected to result in a 34 per cent reduction in energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

There will be improvements in heat recovery, new lighting and ventilation as well as the addition of a solar wall that will save more than $5 million in operating costs over a 15-year period. Average annual savings would be about $356,000.

The air circulation system will also be upgraded in its dressing room and atrium. That work will be covered through $115,000 the centre received from the province’s Rink Revitalization Program.