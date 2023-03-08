Pictou County Woman Charged after Motorist Flees from Police Traffic Stop

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 31-year-old Pictou County woman, after a motorist failed to comply with a traffic stop by officers.

Police say officers tried to pull a blue Honda Civic over shortly after midnight Tuesday on East River Road. Police say the driver failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. Police say in the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Later that morning, at around 6:30 a.m., an off-duty Stellarton Police Officer spotted the car on Middle River Road in Union Centre that was involved in a single car collision.

New Glasgow Regional Police and Pictou County District RCMP went to the scene and arrested a 31-year-old woman.

She has been charged with Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle while License is Revoked and Operating a Motor Vehicle with No Insurance.

The woman was released from custody on an undertaking, she will appear in court on June 3rd.