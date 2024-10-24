Pictou County Woman Facing Fraud-Related Charges

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a woman with fraud related offences after receiving a report of fraud involving a volunteer with the Pictou East Progressive Conservative Association.

Police state during the investigation, officers learned that from 2016 to 2024 a lone volunteer who was the treasurer at the time was withdrawing funds from the association account.

On October 11, New Glasgow Regional Police investigators, arrested 44-year-old Tara Amanda Cohoon of Pictou County at her residence on Greenwood Street. On the same day, investigators conducted a search warrant at the residence, seizing mobile electronic devices, bank records and cash.

Cohoon faces charges of Forgery, uttering a forged document, theft over $5,000, and fraud over $5,000. She was released and is set to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on December 2nd.