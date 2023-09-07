Pictou County Woman to Appear in Court on Drug Charges

A Pictou County woman faces drug charges following a police investigation.

On August 29th, at 2:30 p.m., the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence on Washington Street in New Glasgow. As part of a lengthy investigation, police seized a quantity of Fentanyl and Crystal Methamphetamine and other drug related paraphernalia.

Police arrested 47-year-old female Tanya Marie McIntyre from Pictou County at the scene without incident. McIntyre faces a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.