Progress on Pictou County’s high-speed internet project continues, albeit slowly.

In an update to council, County CAO Brian Cullen said that the pace of construction has been hampered by the fact that some workers have had to self-isolate due to COVID-19.

Responding to a question from councillor Andy Thompson about timelines for the project, Cullen said having towers set up for wireless access should be completed by the end of March. Installing all of the Fibre Optic cable will take longer