Pictou County’s Returning Officer Urges Candidates to Contact Her Office Soon, as Nomination Deadline Nears

Anyone interested in running to represent the six Pictou County Municipalities should reach out as soon as possible, stated the area`s returning officer.

The nomination period starts on August 29 and the final day to register as a candidate will be September 10, with the elections set for October 19.

Returning Officer Josephine MacDonald said the level of interest in running in some municipalities Pictou County is lower than it has been in previous elections.

The returning office can be reached by phone at (902) 485-2253 or email at returningofficer@munpict.ca. More information is also available at www.electionspictoucounty.ca.

Nomination days will begin by appointment on August 29 and run through September 9. MacDonald will be in each of the municipalities over that time period, but those looking to become a candidate from any of the six municipalities can visit her in any of the locations. To make an appointment call (902) 485-2253.

Nomination Day, which is the final day to register as a candidate, will be Sept. 10, which will be held at the Returning Office on the second floor of the MOPC Administrative Building at 46 Municipal Drive in Pictou. Those seeking nomination that day will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.