Pictou District RCMP Charge Three Men in Connection with Copper Theft in Sutherlands River

Pictou District RCMP have charged two men and arrested another in connection with the theft of copper on School Road in Sutherlands River.

RCMP say on April 16th, officers were called to a break-in at a vacant building. RCMP say when police arrived, officers located three men inside the building. Numerous copper pipes were protruding from a ground floor window. Three men were arrested and a reciprocating saw was seized.

40-year-old Jonathan Lloyd Langille of Stellarton and 32-year-old Benjamin Ryan Wallace of Thorburn are both charged with Break and Enter with Intent, Possession of a Break-In Instrument, Mischief in Relation to Property and Theft Under $5,000. Langille faces an additional charge of Possession of Stolen Property. Langille was remanded in custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Wednesday. Wallace appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released on conditions, and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on July 25th.

A third man, a 26-year-old from Westville was later released on conditions and will be facing charges of Break and Enter with Intent, Possession of a Break-In Instrument, Mischief in Relation to Property and Theft Under $5,000. He will also appear in Pictou Provincial Court on July 25th.