Pictou East MLA Tim Houston calls for new Legislature Committees for Health and Education

Pictou East MLA and PC Leadership Candidate Tim Houston believes it’s time for the Legislature to create standing committees for Health and Education.

Houston says with the dissolution of the elected English language school boards and the merger of the district health authorities, elected MLA’s are the only direct representation for Nova Scotians for education and health.

Houston says there needs to be an avenue for the public to have more access and provide feedback.

Houston says Nova Scotians have the right to feel they can contribute, and the best way to do that is through committees of the legislature