Pictou East MLA Tim Houston ponders a bid a the PC Party Leadership

Earlier this month, it was announced that PC leader Jamie Baillie is stepping down from his post. Now, a new leader must be picked, and the Pictou East MLA is thinking about throwing his hat in.

Tim Houston says that Baillie was a great leader, and it was a pleasure to serve under him for 7 years. Houston says there are a few things he would like to do before he officially puts his name in:

Houston has been MLA since he first ran in 2013