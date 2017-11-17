Pictou East MLA Tom Houston runs for PC leadership

Pictou East MLA Tim Houston has become the first

candidate for the race for the Nova Scotia PC Leadership. Houston announced his candidacy in New Glasgow this afternoon.

Houston says he’s decided to run because he’s not satisfied with the current standard the Liberal government has demonstrated. He says critical failures in health care is one example of where the current administration has failed. He says healthcare is one of many problems the government has been unable to fix and that he will be working with Nova Scotians to finally develop long-term solutions.

Houston says he’ll release his platform after consulting with party members. He also will continue to tour the province to hear the concerns of Nova Scotians as well as hear their ideas for the future of the province.